The owner of a New Jersey pet store said that three rare, expensive birds that were stolen from the shop over the weekend have been returned, along with an apology note. On Saturday, a couple and a young boy entered the Paterson Bird Store in Totowa and had a cat with them in a carrier, the store owner's said. They were not allowed inside the bird room with the cat, so the woman held on to the feline outside as the man kept the carrier.

