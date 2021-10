The dual-island Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis has spent over EC$18 million (US$6.7 million) on measures for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Timothy Harris revealed during a news conference. He also said that the country will spend an additional EC$5 million (US$1.85 million) on such health initiatives by the end of the year, bringing the government’s total COVID-related expenditure to more than EC$23 million (US$8.5 million).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO