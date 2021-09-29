Texas logistics firm plants flag in Durham as Triangle's life science sector booms

J.M. Thompson Company, a general contractor and construction management firm since 1921, has reached their 100 year milestone. The company celebrated their 100 year anniversary at the Pavilions at Angus Barn with family, friends, clients, and business partners in September. The Thompsons were honored to have the opportunity to spotlight the achievements of their company, pay tribute to their loyal employees, and recognize their family’s legacy. J.M. Thompson Company was founded by John Marvin Thompson in 1921. A machinist by trade, he started the business after personally constructing his private residence. Upon completion of his home, a young couple walked through the house and noticed the meticulous attention to detail and the high quality of work put into the home. They immediately offered Thompson an attractive amount for the home which he accepted. After this event, Thompson realized his full potential of working in the construction industry, and J.M. Thompson Company was established. The firm became the largest home builder in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 1946, Thompson’s oldest son, Hal, joined the company. Hal had a vision to move away from the single-family, residential market altogether and began to fully focus their construction resources on commercial construction. Hal became president in 1950 and in the 1970s his three sons John, Dickie and Marty joined the business bringing three generations into the company. Today, J.M. Thompson Company is jointly operated by the three brothers, with John Thompson serving as the current president. In the last five years, the fourth generation has joined the company with Travis Thompson currently serving as the Director of Operations and Paul Thompson serving as Project Engineer. It is Travis’ vision to invest and develop JMT employees and continue to build strong relationships with industry partners. Along with this, J.M. Thompson Company plans to diversify their portfolio and the types of construction delivery methods used. This will provide the company with new opportunities while continuing to build winning outcomes for their clients, employees, and business partners. ABOUT J.M. THOMPSON: J.M. Thompson Company (JMT) specializes in commercial, industrial, and institutional construction and has operated in the southeastern region of the United States for over 100 years with projects in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO