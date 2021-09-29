CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watching Movies: Dear Evan Hansen

Cover picture for the articleThe last two weekends at the box office have been dominated by the one-two punch of holdovers “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Free Guy.” But the opening of “Dear Evan Hansen” this past weekend changed that. By which I mean that it knocked “Free Guy” out of the #2 spot. “Shang Chi” continues to kill it at #1. But in New York, where I live, the weekend was all about “Dear Evan Hansen.” Actually, let me rephrase: the weekend at the movies was all about “Dear Evan Hansen.” The weekend overall was all about the reopening of Broadway. The return of excited crowds more than made up for the litter of discarded Playbills.

Tri-City Herald

Mr. Movie | Make an exception for musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Evan Hansen tells a lie. And it’s a doozy. His big lie is so very like what a socially anxious, very nervous and totally unsure of his place in the universe, high school-aged boy might make up. To Hansen, anything is better than being nothing. The “anything” includes telling a...
Amandla Stenberg
Kaitlyn Dever
Julianne Moore
Amy Adams
Danny Pino
Ben Platt
ubspectrum.com

Dear Evan Hansen is a mental health masterpiece

Warning: This story includes spoilers. “Dear Evan Hansen” is the mental health movie of the year, with an inspiring message: “You Will Be Found.”. Creating a film adaptation of the six-time Tony award-winning Broadway musical was bound to be a difficult task, but Director Stephen Chbosky was able to execute it with ease.
CinemaBlend

Ben Platt Reveals Which Cut Aspect Of The Dear Evan Hansen Stage Musical He Misses In The Movie

2021 is a big year for movie musicals, as a number of beloved stage shows have been adapted for film including In the Heights and the upcoming new take on West Side Story. The latest of these hit theaters last weekend, namely Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen. As you can see in the video above, star Ben Platt recently revealed which cut aspect of the stage musical he missed in the movie.
#Watching Movies
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Dear Evan Hansen" has made its way from the Broadway stage to the big screen this month, and is now playing in theaters. For the past decade I've been reviewing films, I purposely avoid reading advance reviews of the movies I share on the Friday Film Review. Instead, it's my intent to watch the film without the distraction of how many stars, thumbs-up, or fresh versus rotten ratings the movie may have garnered.
eaglenationonline.com

Exclusive: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ director on mental health, talks movie’s message to teenagers

As the “Dear Evan Hansen” movie adaptation debuted Friday, Sept. 24, students had the opportunity to listen to an exclusive live interview with Eagle Nation News adviser Michael Hatch and the movie’s director, Stephen Chbosky, as a part of Hatch’s “Faith Spotting” podcast that he co-hosts with Kenny Dickson. Senior journalists Gabriella Winans and Amanda Hare had the chance to speak with Chbosky during the interview.
Variety

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes Join Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’ Revival

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes will join the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” The show is already set to star “Booksmart” actor Beanie Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice. She’ll be supported by Karimloo as her love interest, Nick Arnstein, Lynch as her mother, Mrs. Rosie Brice and Grimes as Eddie Ryan, a dancer Brice meets and befriends in the vaudeville circuit that helped make her a star. The show is back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, having never been revived before, in part because Barbra Streisand put such an indelible stamp on the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Lynch Joins Broadway Revival of ‘Funny Girl’

Jane Lynch is joining Beanie Feldstein in the first Broadway revival of the 1964 Barbara Streisand-led musical Funny Girl. The five-time Emmy winner will star as Mrs. Rosie Brice — the adept, supportive and perceptive mother to Feldstein’s Fanny, who single-handedly supports rising star Fanny and her siblings through a real estate business after separating from her alcoholic husband. “The first music I ever learned in my life was from Funny Girl. My mother was a huge fan of musicals and especially this one — we bonded on this musical,” Lynch told The Hollywood Reporter. “I knew every breath of the Broadway...
