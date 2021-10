Luis Enrique was wrong. Just not the way everyone said he was wrong. "It's ahead of time? Maybe, yeah, I won't deny that," Spain's coach had said, but it turned out it wasn't too early at all. Pablo Paez Gavira, "Gavi," had just turned 17, had played only 374 minutes in his entire senior career, and lots of people thought calling him up was lunacy and weren't shy in saying so. But on Wednesday night he didn't just play for Spain, making his debut with the national team, he started. At San Siro. Against Italy. And he was brilliant.

