Prospect Library holding scarecrow contest

PROSPECT — Prospect Public Library is holding a scarecrow contest for residents. Starting Oct. 4, residents can pick up a free scarecrow body at the library, 17 Center St. One entry is allowed per household. Contestants can dress and decorate their scarecrows, which will be displayed outside the library from Oct. 11 through Nov. 1. Entries will be judged on Oct. 30, and prizes will be awarded for the most creative and best overall scarecrows.