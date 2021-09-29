Kentucky Department of Education releases school report card
FRANKFORT,Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2020-2021 school report cards on Wednesday. “This is just one strategy that schools use to better understand how students who were tested performed academically, amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions in addition to the formative assessments that districts have available to them locally,” said Dr. Jason Glass, Commissioner of Education.www.wsaz.com
