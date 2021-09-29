CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Kentucky Department of Education releases school report card

By Kimberly Keagy
WSAZ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT,Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2020-2021 school report cards on Wednesday. “This is just one strategy that schools use to better understand how students who were tested performed academically, amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions in addition to the formative assessments that districts have available to them locally,” said Dr. Jason Glass, Commissioner of Education.

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

SC Department of Education announces $56M in federal funding for school districts

South Carolina school districts will have access to $56 million in federal funding to serve vulnerable student populations in the coming weeks. The S.C. Department of Education announced the new pot of federal COVID-19 funds on Oct. 5. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and can be used to help students who have disabilities or are experiencing homelessness.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
kmvt

Idaho State board of Education releases report on Rigby shooting

RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program released a report Monday afternoon detailing lessons and recommendations following the shooting at Rigby Middle School that occurred in May. The report states that staff at the middle school and other adults had knowledge of...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
NBCMontana

Two Montana schools receive prestigious U.S. Department of Education designation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is congratulating Ridgeview Elementary in Belgrade after the U.S. Department of Education named it as a National Blue Ribbon School. The departments designates 325 blue ribbon schools each year, based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups. The state says this...
MONTANA STATE
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Education Announces 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools this week as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona will make the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip, where he will visit an awardee school, Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois.
EDUCATION
Keene Sentinel

Department of Education moves to block school-wide remote learning related to COVID-19

The N.H. Department of Education is proposing to bar school districts from implementing remote learning due to COVID-19, a move that has drawn backlash from some districts. An administrative rule proposed before the State Board of Education earlier this month would require that all schools provide in-person instruction throughout the school year, except in cases of inclement weather or when a family requests remote learning on an individual basis.
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Update causes delay in state's COVID-19 school report card

Parents are wondering where they can find information on how many students and staff have COVID-19 in their schools' districts. Some district websites are sharing the number of students and staff that are COVID-positive, and even those that are in quarantine. Other school districts do not. “Unfortunately, our district is...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Wsaz#Ksa
tallahasseereports.com

U.S. Department of Education Pays Fines for Florida School Board Members

School board members in Alachua County, who saw their salaries cut due to mandating masks in their schools against Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 21-175, were repaid Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced the withholding of funds in Alachua and Broward counties in August. Funding...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Revenue releases fiscal year 2021 annual report

INDIANA – Learn about the Indiana Department of Revenue’s (DOR) accomplishments last year by reading their Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report. Inside you’ll find information on how DOR administered Indiana’s 65 tax types and processed over $24B in tax revenue, including:. Managing 2020’s Extended Individual Income Tax Season. Winning a...
INDIANA STATE
WTVQ

Superintendents talk school report cards for 2020-2021 year

NICHOLASVILLE/VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been a difficult year for students and teachers due to the pandemic. Thursday, the Jessamine County Schools administration team met to discuss newly-released Kentucky Summative Assessment report card data from the Kentucky Department of Education. The school district is celebrating its improved graduation rate and reading levels.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
kychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky Chamber Foundation Releases 20 Years in the Making: Kentucky’s Workforce Crisis Report

To better understand the magnitude and complexities of Kentucky’s workforce struggles, as well as the policy remedies available to state leaders, the Kentucky Chamber Foundation released a report “20 Years in the Making: Kentucky’s Workforce Crisis,” that details the Commonwealth’s long and short-term workforce issues and stresses the urgency of building a strong workforce to drive a strong economy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kansas City Star

U.S. Department of Education opens civil rights probe at Kearney School District

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into the Kearney School District after a parent filed a complaint in May. Tiffaney Whitt’s complaint accuses the school district of discrimination and retaliation. Whitt, a mother of seven children, pulled her children from Kearney schools. After...
KEARNEY, MO
Messenger

KDE releases Hopkins County, Dawson Springs report cards

When the Kentucky Department of Education released the school report cards this week, the impact COVID-19 had on students was evident. Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent school districts saw the report as confirmation that in-person instruction cannot be replaced. Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said while the report...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
News4Jax.com

Florida Department of Education escalating fight over school district mask mandates

The Florida Department of Education is escalating the fight over local school district mask mandates. Eleven districts across the state currently require students to wear face masks as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the state’s education department claims those mandates violate an emergency rule from the new Florida surgeon general.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy