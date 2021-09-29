Remaining Contents Of Former School To Be Made Available
Tomorrow and Friday from noon to 4 pm, all of the remaining items from the former Bradford Central Christian High School/St Bernard Elementary school will be given away. All items must be removed during the event by the person claiming them. Some of the items available will include, student and teacher desks, book shelves, filing cabinets and chairs. The person claiming the item assumes all risks involved with the removal of the objects.wesb.com
