New terminals, ticket readers part of Iowa Lottery upgrade

The Iowa Lottery completed a major changeover this past weekend to a new operating system. Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it gives them updated technology. “This is a huge project the lottery only takes on about once a decade — because it involves replacing all of the equipment that the lottery has in the field. So, all the lottery terminals, all the self-checkers, the lighted jackpot signs, and then the central communications backbone that links them all in real time,” Neubauer says.