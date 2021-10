The son of NBA icon Michael Jordan is in trouble. Jordan's son Jeffrey, 32, is accused of assaulting an Arizona hospital staffer, per TMZ. The report notes that Jeffrey was being treated for an injury he sustained at Casa Amigos, an Arizona bar. He allegedly "fell and hit his head," per local police. While at the bar, Jeffrey reportedly became combative with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar so that he could receive medical attention for any injuries.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO