UT To Hold Ag Day 2021 Celebration Virtually

KNOXVILLE – Chalk another event change up to COVID-19. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has canceled its in-person celebration of all things “ag,” not to mention family and consumer sciences; forestry, wildlife and fisheries; veterinary medicine and more. Ag Day is usually held in the autumn immediately before a home UT Knoxville football game and can draw crowds between 500 to 1,000 people. This year, organizers say the celebration will be held online.