CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

UT To Hold Ag Day 2021 Celebration Virtually

Greeneville Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE – Chalk another event change up to COVID-19. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has canceled its in-person celebration of all things “ag,” not to mention family and consumer sciences; forestry, wildlife and fisheries; veterinary medicine and more. Ag Day is usually held in the autumn immediately before a home UT Knoxville football game and can draw crowds between 500 to 1,000 people. This year, organizers say the celebration will be held online.

www.greenevillesun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Knoxville#Health And Welfare#Hospice#Utia#The Ut Board Of Trustees

Comments / 0

Community Policy