Korean drama "Squid Game" is the #1 Netflix show in the U.S. as of October 7, 2021, and it's got everybody talking. Though there are plenty of moments in the gory, dystopian show that will make viewers squirm, it also raises deeper moral questions. There's a lot you might not know about "Squid Game" despite the fact that it's receiving critical and fan attention. Whether you're considering watching the trending show or have already figured out all its Easter eggs, it's clear that the "Squid Game" hype extends beyond the first season. Some viewers have already made the show their own through their fandom-related creations, including some work done by players of a popular online game.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO