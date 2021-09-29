CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Teen girl found stabbed to death, twin brother detained in west Harris County, sheriff says

By Charly Edsitty
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEoGm_0cBVmeWx00

A 17-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed in west Harris County, and her twin brother was detained early Wednesday morning in connection with her death, authorities said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a call at about 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

When officials arrived, they found the boy giving CPR to his sister, who had several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities told ABC13 it's still not clear what led to the teen girl's stabbing.

The twins' parents were asleep inside the home at the time, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the homicide unit.

The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing has been recovered, and authorities think it was the brother who called 911.

He was detained and has not been identified.

The girl was found dead in a bedroom.

Investigators at the scene are waiting on a search warrant to get inside the home. ABC13 is told the parents of the teen twins do not want to let deputies inside the house.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Brother#Cpr#Brown Meadow Court#Sgt#Hcsotexas
ABC13 Houston

Mom of victim in 2015 massacre called for help multiple times before family was found dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The capital murder trial for the man accused of a family massacre started Tuesday in downtown Houston. Prosecutors accuse 54-year-old David Conley of killing eight people on Aug. 8, 2015. Six of the victims murdered were children, including his own son. Investigators said they found the victims in handcuffs, but one child's hands were duct-taped.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy