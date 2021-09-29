Teen girl found stabbed to death, twin brother detained in west Harris County, sheriff says

A 17-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed in west Harris County, and her twin brother was detained early Wednesday morning in connection with her death, authorities said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a call at about 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

When officials arrived, they found the boy giving CPR to his sister, who had several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities told ABC13 it's still not clear what led to the teen girl's stabbing.

The twins' parents were asleep inside the home at the time, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the homicide unit.

The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing has been recovered, and authorities think it was the brother who called 911.

He was detained and has not been identified.

The girl was found dead in a bedroom.

Investigators at the scene are waiting on a search warrant to get inside the home. ABC13 is told the parents of the teen twins do not want to let deputies inside the house.