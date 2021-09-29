CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Warm Temperatures and Lots of Sunshine

By Charlie Shortino
nbc15.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet weather will continue across southern Wisconsin as we head toward the beginning of October. High pressure will be drifting off to the east of here today. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine to the region for today and tomorrow. Since we will be on the west side of the ridge, wind will be southerly. Temperatures will be above average with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s for much of southern Wisconsin today. Wind will remain fairly light again today. Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the week with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances move back into the picture beginning Friday and continuing during the upcoming weekend.

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmtv

Comments / 0

Community Policy