Use This Trick to Get a FREE 6-Month Disney+ Subscription Today

 9 days ago

While there’s no Disney+ free trial out there right now, we’ve found something even better. Right now, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can enjoy up to 6 months of Disney+ entirely for free when they sign up for just one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Seriously, it’s that good an offer. All you need to do is pay for a month’s worth of Amazon Music Unlimited and you get 6 months of Disney+ for free, provided you’ve never tried the music streaming service before. If you have, you get 3 months of Disney+ for free so it’s still pretty awesome. Read on while we tell you all about how it works, or hit the button below to get started.

