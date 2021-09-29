Fantasy Akhada Raises Pre-Series A Funding

Radical new design of computational memory delivers up to 100x improvement in processing time. NeuroBlade, the next generation of data acceleration solutions, announced that it has secured $83 million in Series B funding, bringing total invested capital to $110 million. The investment was led by Corner Ventures with contribution from Intel Capital, and supported by current investors StageOne Ventures, Grove Ventures and Marius Nacht. Additionally, technology companies including MediaTek, Pegatron, PSMC, UMC and Marubeni also provided funding during this round. The financing will be put to work as the company expands its engineering teams in Tel Aviv and builds out its sales and marketing teams globally.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO