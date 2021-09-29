CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Akhada Raises Pre-Series A Funding

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gurugram-based online fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada, on Wednesday, announced to have secured about $2 million in a pre–Series A round. The financing round was led by Prime Securities, Team India Managers Limited, and existing investors which included a group of highly successful professionals, including JyotivardhanJaipuria, the family of Harsha Bhogle (cricket commentator), Sunil Sood (Vodafone), and Atul Kasbekar (photographer/producer). Nikunj Doshi (Bay Capital) also participated in this round in his personal capacity.

