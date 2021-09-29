CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

INDIANA MAN FACES DRUG-RELATED CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 9 days ago

State police report that an Indiana man was charged with drug-related crimes for an incident on September 22nd in Burrell Township. Police say that at 5:28 PM, they encountered an un-named 25-year-old man from Indiana after he committed some traffic violations on Route 119 South near the intersection with Barrondale Road. They found the man was under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of said substance along with related paraphernalia indicative of distribution.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Burrell#Police#Un

Comments / 0

Community Policy