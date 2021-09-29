INDIANA MAN FACES DRUG-RELATED CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

State police report that an Indiana man was charged with drug-related crimes for an incident on September 22nd in Burrell Township. Police say that at 5:28 PM, they encountered an un-named 25-year-old man from Indiana after he committed some traffic violations on Route 119 South near the intersection with Barrondale Road. They found the man was under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of said substance along with related paraphernalia indicative of distribution.