Indiana County, PA

FYOCK WARNS OF PHONE SCAM GOING ACROSS PA

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 9 days ago

Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock is warning people about another phone scam that is making its way across the state. In a post to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Fyock said that the scam involves someone getting a phone call from “Chief Deputy Zack Miller” from the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, advising the potential victim that there is a warrant out for their arrest, or that they have outstanding fines, costs or fees due. Sheriff’s offices in other counties have received similar complaints.

www.wdadradio.com

