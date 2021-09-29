Tracking a rise in Temperatures & Rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Expect a partly cloudy night with a muggy feel to the air and temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 60s. Clouds should increase on Thursday, and these clouds will drop a few showers and/or thunderstorms in a couple of spots. Most of us will stay dry, but that chance is there, especially for those along and west of I-65. There will be a few isolated showers or storms roaming around the state at times Thursday - these will be in the afternoon and early evening for the most part, and the best chance of getting wet exists in our western counties.