Larry’s Back in the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Teaser

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 9 days ago
If anyone should be good at making fun of the pandemic, it’s Larry David. He hates people, he’s a hypochondriac, he assumes the worst in everyone he meets. Really, this is a terrible time for humanity, but it’s a golden age for Larry David being proven right about everything he’s ever said about the world.

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

