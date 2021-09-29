CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

New traffic signal at Woodbridge DMV to be activated this fall

By Potomac Local News
potomaclocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers at the Woodbridge DMV will see a new traffic light erected outside the building. The new light at Caton Hill Road and Great Oaks Drive should be operational this fall, said Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathleen Leonard. While the DMV, located at 2731 Caton Hill Road, is operating by appointment only due to the pandemic, it is usually one of the busiest DMV offices in the region.

