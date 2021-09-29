New traffic signal at Woodbridge DMV to be activated this fall
Customers at the Woodbridge DMV will see a new traffic light erected outside the building. The new light at Caton Hill Road and Great Oaks Drive should be operational this fall, said Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathleen Leonard. While the DMV, located at 2731 Caton Hill Road, is operating by appointment only due to the pandemic, it is usually one of the busiest DMV offices in the region.potomaclocal.com
