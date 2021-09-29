CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Enid attorney suspended from practicing law in Oklahoma for 1 more year

By Kelci McKendrick
vanceairscoop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Supreme Court has suspended an Enid attorney who’d pleaded guilty to domestic abuse from practicing the law for another year. According to the opinion written by Justice Dustin Rowe, the Supreme Court of Oklahoma held that there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the totality of Robert Faulk’s conduct warrants a two-year suspension from the date of his interim suspension, a full year ago on Sept. 28, 2020.

www.vanceairscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
State
Oklahoma State
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Legal Profession#Practice Law#The Supreme Court#Bar

Comments / 0

Community Policy