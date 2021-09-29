Enid attorney suspended from practicing law in Oklahoma for 1 more year
The state Supreme Court has suspended an Enid attorney who’d pleaded guilty to domestic abuse from practicing the law for another year. According to the opinion written by Justice Dustin Rowe, the Supreme Court of Oklahoma held that there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the totality of Robert Faulk’s conduct warrants a two-year suspension from the date of his interim suspension, a full year ago on Sept. 28, 2020.www.vanceairscoop.com
