Lawsuit challenges Alabama's voting districts as racially unfair

A lawsuit says Alabama's congressional districts are racially gerrymandered. The action also charges that district boundaries are designed limit Black voters' influence in all but one of the State’s congressional districts. “Alabama’s current Congressional redistricting plan, enacted in 2011 is malapportioned and racially gerrymandered, packing black voters in a single majority-black Congressional district,” the lawsuit states. The action argues that legislators packed as “many minorities as possible” into the congressional district that stretches from Birmingham through west Alabama and into Montgomery — “thereby weakening minorities’ voting influence throughout the state.”