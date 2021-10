Petra Conde Hernandez, 87, has gone to rest with our Good Lord on September 24, 2021. After fighting a long hard battle against dementia, she passed peacefully in her home, with family by her side. Petra was born in Kingsville, TX on January 19, 1934, to Demetrio and Julia Navarro Conde. She lived in Raymondville, TX, and migrated to Mesquite, […]