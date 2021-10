All good things must come to an end, and after a fantastic summer, the Ridgway Farmers Market has only two more weeks before closing for the winter season. As Fall engulfs the region, the biggest harvests of the year are happening on Elk County Farms, so it's a great time to come out on Tuesday to the St. Leo's Parking lot from 3-6 p.m. to snag the freshest produce available. With several vendors selling Elk County grown pie pumpkins, make sure to look out tomorrow for a recipe in the paper on making your own pumpkin pie puree instead of using the canned stuff for the Thanksgiving centerpiece dessert.

RIDGWAY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO