"A huge request this back-to-school (back to the office) season is cold lunchbox ideas to tuck into backpacks or purses that’ll stay good for a few hours until lunchtime and do not require heating," says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. Here's an easy recipe for mini meatballs that kids and adults will enjoy. Add toothpicks to the lunchbox for serving along with berries and melon. These stay good in the fridge for up to three days.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO