Willacy County, TX

Willacy officials move forward with detention center negotiations; county land for second solar project, courthouse renovation topics

raymondville-chronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty commissioners on Thursday gave the go-ahead to hire a consulting company to assist County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra and local officials in negotiations to arrange a possible county takeover of the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility. “We’re going to continue as fast as we can to have a contract leading us to take over that facility within 90 to […]

