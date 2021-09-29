Willacy officials move forward with detention center negotiations; county land for second solar project, courthouse renovation topics
County commissioners on Thursday gave the go-ahead to hire a consulting company to assist County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra and local officials in negotiations to arrange a possible county takeover of the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility. “We’re going to continue as fast as we can to have a contract leading us to take over that facility within 90 to […]www.raymondville-chronicle.com
