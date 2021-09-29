CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

I resigned because Starmer has no hope of winning if he keeps breaking promises

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHlot_0cBVcQcj00
Andy McDonald: ‘I have been a loyal Labour MP.’

Earlier this week, I resigned from Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet, in which I was Labour’s employment rights and protections spokesperson. I am proud to have served, and the decision to resign was the most difficult one of my political life.

In my resignation letter to Keir, I set out my reasons. I had been instructed by the leader’s office to argue against raising statutory sick pay at a living wage and against a minimum wage of £15 an hour in a meeting with party members and trade unions. This is something I could not do in good conscience, and I felt it was at odds with the support the party claimed to have for the country’s low-paid workers. It was also at odds with my principles, making my position untenable.

In response to my resignation, some of my former shadow cabinet colleagues accused me of deliberately attempting to sabotage the Labour party conference. This is completely untrue. I have been a loyal Labour MP under three successive leaders. In 2015, I supported Andy Burnham in the leadership election, but I respected the decision of the membership and served Jeremy Corbyn as shadow transport secretary until 2019.

In the last leadership election, I supported Rebecca Long-Bailey, but I served loyally under Keir for almost two years after his victory. When Keir asked if I would join his team, I told him he would have my loyal support on the basis of the 10 pledges he made during his leadership campaign. I believed that the Keir Starmer who stood on those 10 pledges would be able to unite the party around a programme to deliver social and economic justice, tackle the climate crisis, and in doing so win the support of voters.

If Starmer intends to ditch these pledges, which he has signalled this week, I fear this will no longer be possible. Ed Miliband recently argued that public ownership of energy was necessary if we were to address the climate crisis. Only days later, Starmer appeared on television declaring his opposition to nationalisation while sitting in front of an image of his pledge that said the opposite. This behaviour not only undermines good colleagues and prevents Labour from having a credible policy on the climate crisis, it erodes trust.

The 10 pledges risk becoming for Keir Starmer what tuition fees were for Nick Clegg. Once you lose people’s trust, there is no coming back. If voters know a politician will mislead his own party members to get elected as leader, why should they believe that promises made in a general election would be kept in government?

There is also a serious point about Keir’s mandate. Labour is a democratic party, and Keir was elected as leader on the basis of those pledges. If he had told members that he did not intend to honour them, I do not believe he would have won. If his current position is that the policies can be ditched, he owes it to the party to go back to the membership to seek a new mandate.

Starmer’s team have briefed that today’s conference speech will convey the message that “winning is more important than unity”, but one only need to look at the party’s polling and the leader’s approval ratings to recognise that pursuing a path based on breaking promises and needlessly dividing a party is only making a Labour victory less likely.

Rather than looking back into the past to Neil Kinnock, the leader and his team should look across the Atlantic to Joe Biden, who recognised that the Democrats’ route to power involved working with the left and the trade union movement. It’s not too late for Keir to learn this lesson and do the same, but I fear time is quickly running out.

  • Andy McDonald is Labour MP for Middlesbrough and former shadow secretary of state for employment rights and protections under Keir Starmer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Starmer: I’m ready to break pledges to make Labour electable

Keir Starmer has said he is willing to tear up the promises he made during the Labour leadership election if it is needed to make the party electable.In comments which will infuriate Labour’s left wing, Starmer said that his “most important pledge” was to make the party fit for government.During the contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir issued a list of 10 pledges to continue with key elements of his predecessor’s policy platform, including common ownership for industries like energy, rail and mail.The move won him the support of large swathes of the Labour left, but many have since...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Keir Starmer needs a miracle – he has nothing to lose by being brave

Annual conferences matter to opposition parties much more than to those in government. Governments are on show every day. For opposition parties, conferences are an opportunity to impress by setting the national agenda for a few days. In our personalised politics, that means lots of Keir Starmer this week following (with somewhat less exposure) Ed Davey last week.For the Lib Dems, the priority was to get some good and respectful coverage after a year of meagre media pickings and to demonstrate continuing relevance after a third bad general election result.The party opted to go for Covid caution by holding their...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Starmer faces fresh battle with Labour left after McDonald resignation

The Labour conference in Brighton will vote on a commitment to a £15 hourly minimum wage, the issue which triggered Andy McDonald’s resignation. Sir Keir Starmer will face a fresh battle with Labour’s left amid accusations that the resignation of Andy McDonald from the shadow cabinet was an act of “planned sabotage” by critics of the party leader.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neil Kinnock
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Nick Clegg
Telegraph

How frontbencher’s resignation put Sir Keir Starmer on the back foot

It was only on Sunday evening that Sir Keir Starmer confidently declared Labour had made a "decisive" break from the infighting of the Jeremy Corbyn era and become a government in waiting. But less than 24 hours after pushing through party rule changes to deal with anti-Semitism and the propsect...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Starmer expected to wrangle with the left after shadow cabinet resignation

Andy McDonald suggested the leader was not honouring ‘our commitment to socialist policies’. Sir Keir Starmer is expected to continue to grapple with the left of his party as he tries to get the Labour conference back on track after the dramatic resignation of a shadow cabinet minister. Andy McDonald...
POLITICS
BBC

Are the Conservatives keeping their election promises?

The Conservatives are holding their party conference in Manchester. It comes almost two years after Boris Johnson won the 2019 general election, a few months before the pandemic hit. Amid the upheaval created by Covid-19, is the party on track to fulfil the manifesto commitments it made in 2019?. 'Delivering...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Labour Party#New Labour#Uk
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP says living on £82,000 salary is ‘really grim’

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said that some MPs are finding it “really grim” to live on a salary of £82,000.The Worthing West MP said that the annual salary, which does not include expenses and perks, should be higher.The median salary in the UK is just over £31,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.In an interview with the New Statesman, Sir Peter insisted that MPs should get paid as much as GP – about £100,000 on average in England.An increase of £18,000 a year to MPs’ salaries would represent a pay rise of almost 22 per cent. The...
U.K.
The Independent

Tories are delusional if they think the Red Wall will wait to ‘level up’ when they can’t put the heating on

How to describe the Conservative Party conference? It feels like a four-day-long hangover. The Brexit drug induced high has passed and the party is now in the depressing grip of an inevitable comedown. Its sequel “Build Back Better” has little of its predecessor’s catchiness and is distinctly unexciting. Of course it’s an obvious nod to Attlee’s ambition after the Second World War but this post-Covid recovery plan is a deeply depressing vision offering little more than empty rhetoric. This appears to be a party that is tired, confused, directionless and lacking purpose.But it is also a party that has...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Gofundme started for MP who described his £82,000 a-year salary as ‘really grim’

A fundraiser has been set up poking fun at a Tory MP who used a media interview to complain about his £82,000 salary amid a cost of living crisis.Sir Peter Bottomley, the Conservative MP for Worthing West and the Father of the House of Commons, described MPs’ pay packets as “really grim”, despite their wages putting them in the top 5 per cent of earners in the UK.He called for members’ salaries to be boosted to somewhere in the region of £100,000, saying the situation was “desperately difficult” for newer MPs, adding: “I don’t know how they manage”.Now, a Gofundme...
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine parliament fires speaker amid ruling party squabbles

Ukrainian lawmakers voted Thursday to dismiss the parliamentary speaker, a move that comes as part of infighting in the ruling party.Dmytro Razumkov was stripped of his duties by the Verkhovna Rada after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party initiated his dismissal.Relations between Zelenskyy and Razumkov have grown more strained recently, in particular over a bill aimed to restrict the power of big tycoons that the president pushed and the speaker opposed. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy accused Razumkov of pursuing a political agenda of his own.Razumkov suggested after his dismissal that he could run for president in the next election. Zelenskyy hasn't yet said whether he would seek a second term in 2024, but he's widely expected to run again.Volodymyr Fesenko, the head of the Penta Center Kyiv-based think tank, said that Zelenskyy's party has retained a strong control of the parliament and Razumkov's political maneuvering has backfired against him.“There is no reason to expect a reconfiguration of the political field,” he said.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Secret’ PPE contract handed to Tory donor’s firm now worth £11m

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to end “secrecy” after it emerged that a Covid contract handed to a Conservative Party donor’s firm is still under wraps after 18 months.Clipper Logistics – whose boss has donated £730,000 to the Tories – secured a deal to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) last year without facing any rival bids.Government figures show the deal for the firm’s services was renewed at £650,000 a month – which means the contract has cost the taxpayer an estimated £11m.Labour demanded the government comes clean and publishes the full details of the “secret” contract, as well as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Germany's Laschet signals readiness to step down as CDU chief

The beleaguered chief of Angela Merkel's CDU party signalled Thursday that he was ready to step aside as leader of the conservatives, after an election debacle that left them on the brink of opposition. Armin Laschet, 60, has been under intense pressure to quit after he led the conservatives to its worst election result since World War II, coming in after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson hailed by his party despite UK's economic woes

Empty gas pumps, worker shortages, gaps on store shelves. It's an autumn of inconvenience in Britain, if not quite a winter of discontent.But this week, Boris Johnson is in his element. The prime minister has shut his problems outside during the Conservative Party’s annual conference, speaking to supportive crowds, posing for selfies and clowning around on a bicycle inside a vast convention center in Manchester Johnson ends the four-day conference Wednesday with a speech promising that Britain will emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic as a stronger, more dynamic country — even if the road is slightly rocky.“There...
U.K.
The Independent

German Greens aim for new government with center-left leader

Germany's environmentalist Greens said Wednesday they want to hold negotiations on a new governing coalition under the leadership of outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz s center-left Social Democrats who narrowly won the country's election.The Sept. 26 election left two parties as likely kingmakers: the Greens, who finished third, and the business-friendly Free Democrats, who finished fourth. Those two parties could team up with either the Social Democrats or the center-right Union bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for a parliamentary majority.The Greens traditionally lean to the left, while the Free Democrats in recent decades have mostly allied with...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy