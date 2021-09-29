CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

Willacy County Navigation District officials say D.C. lobbying helped secure dredging funds for Port Mansfield channels

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding to restore the “Port Mansfield Cut,” as well as the harbor and Intracoastal Waterway has led to dredging by contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will benefit all of Willacy County and the Lower Rio Grande Valley as industrial and commercial jobs result, officials said Monday. Port Director Ron Mills said the dredging will allow ocean-going […]

