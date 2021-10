Saturday was an exciting afternoon for Kodiak Athletics! CSS rolled past Florence in all three matches with C team coming back to win 2-1, JV winning 2-0, and Varsity finishing 3-0 over the Huskies at Tutt Field House. Head Coach, Kyong Lee, commented, “I thought everyone played really well. C team is definitely showing improvement under Coach Beardsley, and the JV team is playing particularly well together and is on par with several varsity teams we have played. Varsity showed great focus yesterday in their win against Florence.”

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO