Content warning: brief mentions of sexual assault, homophobia, and antisemitism. Imagine if you had a dollar for every time you were told Kanye West’s Donda was going to come out “this weekend.” You would have a lot of money by now, as the album has been delayed again and again: but against the expectations of many, the album has arrived and is (hopefully) in full this time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO