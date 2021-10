It is interesting that industrial agriculture apologists, whether they be in government, business or academia, never mention the inherent pollution from industrial ag that will continue to pollute Iowa no matter their schemes of green-washing — ag digesters for hog confinements and now climate-washing — burying carbon dioxide (CO2) from ethanol plants. It turns out that the supposed burying of CO2 in North Dakota might not even be what happens to the CO2. And, if these ideas are so good, why are they asking for subsidies from tax payers?

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO