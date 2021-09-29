CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Join the Scientology Network in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

By Church of Scientology International
Bowling Green Daily News
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually September 15–October 15 to honor the history, culture and contribution of American citizens and residents whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. And what better way to do so than with a visit to the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, streaming on Scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
News Talk 1490

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Miscavige
Upworthy

Support for marriage between white and Black people in America just hit an all-time high

Over the past six years, it feels like race relations have been on the decline in the U.S. We've lived through Donald Trump's appeals to America's racist underbelly. The nation has endured countless murders of unarmed Black people by police. We've also been bombarded with viral videos of people calling the police on people of color for simply going about their daily lives.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Spanish Harlem#Hispanics#Drug Abuse#The Scientology Network#American#Directv Channel 320#Roku#Latin#Scientology Church#Cuban
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
myhoustonmajic.com

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

The success of BMF on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Spain
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Puerto Rico
Saurabh

3 most dangerous land animals to avoid in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is rich with diversity; whether it's humans, animals, birds, or insects, LA County has it all. There are some human-friendly animals among them, as well as those who do not like humans or their pets. "An animal may be considered dangerous if it has attacked a person or another animal" is how a dangerous animal is defined by Los Angeles Animal Services. Although the majority of them avoid humans and metropolitan areas, you should keep an eye out if you ever come into contact with them.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Conversation U.S.

The brutal trade in enslaved people within the US has been largely whitewashed out of history

For my recently published book, “The Ledger and the Chain,” I visited more than 30 archives in over a dozen states, from Louisiana to Connecticut. Along the way, I uncovered mountains of material that exposed the depravity of the men who ran the largest domestic slave trading operation in American history and revealed the fortitude of the enslaved people they trafficked as merchandise.
AMERICAS
Upworthy

Voice recordings of people who were enslaved offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history

When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While slavery doesn't exist as a formal institution today, there are people living who knew formerly enslaved black Americans first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the legal enslavement of people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence —so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with people who lived it.
SOCIETY
Only In Northern California

The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop

Westport is a tiny hamlet located right along California State Route 1. The coastal community is unincorporated with a population of just 60 residents, so you may be tempted to pass right through if you find yourself traveling in the area. However, we would strongly advise you not to overlook this wonderful little town on […] The post The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop appeared first on Only In Your State.
WESTPORT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy