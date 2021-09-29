Wake-Up Weather: Warm and a slight rain chance today

BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 124 year history, the Boston Marathon is not being run in April. Through 1968, the Marathon was run on April 19th, Patriot’s Day. It was then moved to the third Monday in April and has stayed there ever since. From a meteorologist’s perspective, this is just about ideal. October in Boston comes with much fewer possible weather complications than does April. I don’t have to tell any native New Englander that April can be quite fickle here. Just take a peek at Boston Marathon history: 87 degrees on April 16, 2012 28 degrees on...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO