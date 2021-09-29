CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake-Up Weather: Warm and a slight rain chance today

By Kayleigh Thomas
bigcountryhomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 5:46 AM, most areas were in the upper 60’s with a few of us in the lower 70’s. There was a nice breeze from the south, under a mostly to partly clear sky. The warming trend will continue today. Most areas will reach the mid to upper 90’s. We’ll keep the skies mostly clear today with some increasing clouds and rain chances ahead of a dryline moving in this afternoon. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through the early portions of the evening and quiet down heading into Thursday morning.

