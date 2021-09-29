Wake-Up Weather: Warm and a slight rain chance today
As of 5:46 AM, most areas were in the upper 60’s with a few of us in the lower 70’s. There was a nice breeze from the south, under a mostly to partly clear sky. The warming trend will continue today. Most areas will reach the mid to upper 90’s. We’ll keep the skies mostly clear today with some increasing clouds and rain chances ahead of a dryline moving in this afternoon. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through the early portions of the evening and quiet down heading into Thursday morning.www.bigcountryhomepage.com
Comments / 0