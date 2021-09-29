Pee Wee Ellis, James Brown’s partner in Funk, 80, is dead

Pee Wee Ellis has died at his home in Wiltshire, UK after over six decades of international success as saxophonist, composer, arranger and bandleader. While his career embraced jazz, soul, world music and the blues it is probably for his time as bandleader and co-composer with James Brown that he will be best remembered. During that period (1965-69) Ellis and Brown crystallised a new style of hard-edged R’n’B into what would become the enduring groove of funk, with the seminal ‘Cold Sweat’ followed by a string of jointly-written hits including the anthemic ‘Say It Loud (I’m Black and I’m Proud)’. The music’s international acclaim led to a relentless touring and recording schedule, with Ellis frequently turning Brown’s sketchy musical inspirations into tightly arranged numbers while crammed into the back of a bus. But while he would always value the experience he left Brown after five years, later insisting that he had really only joined to make enough money to be able to play jazz, his first musical love.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO