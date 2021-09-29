CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pee Wee Ellis, James Brown’s partner in Funk, 80, is dead

By Jon Pareles The New York Times
Antelope Valley Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred (Pee Wee) Ellis, a saxophonist, arranger and composer who fused jazz, funk and soul as the musical director for James Brown, died Thursday. He was 80. The cause was “complications with his heart,” his Facebook page said. It did not say where he died; he lived in Dorset County, England.

Stereogum

Jazz Saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis Dead At 80

Alfred “Pee Wee” Ellis, the jazz saxophonist, bandleader, and arranger who worked closely with James Brown and Van Morrison, has died. Ellis’ passing was announced on his official Facebook page yesterday. “With great sadness we have to announce that Pee Wee passed away last night following complications with his heart,” the statement reads. “We are working on plans to celebrate his wonderful life and hope you will all take time to listen to his music and continue his legacy.” He was 80.
MUSIC
jazzwise.com

Alfred ‘Pee Wee’ Ellis – 21/04/1941 – 23/09/2021

Pee Wee Ellis has died at his home in Wiltshire, UK after over six decades of international success as saxophonist, composer, arranger and bandleader. While his career embraced jazz, soul, world music and the blues it is probably for his time as bandleader and co-composer with James Brown that he will be best remembered. During that period (1965-69) Ellis and Brown crystallised a new style of hard-edged R’n’B into what would become the enduring groove of funk, with the seminal ‘Cold Sweat’ followed by a string of jointly-written hits including the anthemic ‘Say It Loud (I’m Black and I’m Proud)’. The music’s international acclaim led to a relentless touring and recording schedule, with Ellis frequently turning Brown’s sketchy musical inspirations into tightly arranged numbers while crammed into the back of a bus. But while he would always value the experience he left Brown after five years, later insisting that he had really only joined to make enough money to be able to play jazz, his first musical love.
ENTERTAINMENT
londonjazznews.com

Pee Wee Ellis: a Tribute by Denny Ilett

In this tribute, Denny Ilett (*) remembers his close colleague and friend Pee Wee Ellis, who passed away on 23 September 2021 at the age of 80. Alfred ‘Pee Wee’ Ellis has rightfully received a truly global outpouring of love and respect since his sad passing on September 23rd, with most tributes highlighting his pioneering work with James Brown that led to the moniker ‘the Inventor of Funk’ alongside his many years as musical director for Van Morrison. His composition, The Chicken (actually called Chicken Soup), is played by professional and amateur bands daily throughout the world and the magical trio of Maceo Parker, Fred Wesley and Pee Wee Ellis is regularly called the greatest ever funk horn section.
ENTERTAINMENT
thewestsidegazette.com

Antelope Valley Press

