Why being quiet is good for your health

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is tired all the time. He functions, but frequently has to sit to recoup his energy, even after a shower. He is diabetic and has been for over 10 years. He does not take insulin and manages to keep his A1C within 7.1 to 6.9. He weighs 207 pounds, and he’s 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 75 years old. His bloodwork always comes back normal, and a nuclear stress test came back negative. We have discussed this chronic fatigue with our family doctor. His only explanation is possibly low testosterone (the low end of normal). We know that some if not all of his medications list fatigue as a side effect, but we cannot persuade our doctor to do further tests. My husband does have an appointment with a cardiologist in May for a consultation and any suggestions, and also a checkup in six months with our family doctor. My concern is his medications and the fact that they are generic. I have read many stories about generic drugs and problems with their effectiveness. — J.C.

