Why being quiet is good for your health
It’s interesting to note what passes through your mind when you sit down to contemplate. As I sat on a bench overlooking the gorgeous, sun-warmed ruins of Rievaulx Abbey, I began to perceive the busy chirruping of birdsong from the woods on either side of the valley. I marvelled at the abbey’s beauty, tried to imagine it in its 12th-century heyday, and wondered why it is that ruins, which more often than not are scenes of destruction, can be so exquisitely peaceful.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0