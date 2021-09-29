CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Norwich appoint Neil Adams as assistant sporting director in shake up

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSIw9_0cBVXQj600
Former Norwich manager Neil Adams is to become the club’s assistant sporting director (Chris Radburn/PA) (PA Archive)

Norwich have announced former manager Neil Adams will step up into the role of assistant sporting director to Stuart Webber.

Former Everton and Oldham midfielder Adams, who also played for the Canaries, had most recently been overseeing the club’s footballers who were on loan away from Carrow Road.

Adams, who guided the club’s academy team to FA Youth Cup success in 2013, had initially taken over as caretaker manager from Chris Hughton in April 2014, but was unable to keep Norwich in the Premier League.

After being appointed full-time following relegation to the Championship, Adams eventually resigned in January 2015 with the team seventh in the table, and later returned to the club on the backroom staff.

Norwich also confirmed that as part of the changes Lee Dunn will step up into the position of head of recruitment, with former midfielder Andrew Hughes appointed as the club’s new loan player manager and John Iga joining as head of data and innovation.

Adams is set to help Webber “oversee and manage all football operations and strategy across the club”.

Webber said on www.canaries.co.uk: “I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked very closely with Neil during my time with the club. He brings a wealth of experience and some great attributes to this new role.

“Neil will take on some of my responsibilities, allowing me to drive forward and progress other areas of the club.”

Webber added: “It’s an exciting time to be part of Norwich City, of which every player and staff member is extremely grateful for.”

Norwich, promoted as Championship winners last season, currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with no points after losing all six of their Premier League games so far.

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand names ‘seriously impressive’ Manchester City as new Premier League title favourites

Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughton
Person
Stuart Webber
The Independent

Watford defender Craig Cathcart thinks hire-and-fire policy for managers works for club

Watford’s hire-and-fire model for managers may be brutal but Craig Cathcart insists results show it works for the club.Xisco Munoz was shown the door this weekend following a 1-0 loss to Leeds, with the Spaniard given less than 10 months in charge despite guiding them to promotion last term. He left the Hornets 14th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games.Cathcart learned the news in a text message from his sister as he relaxed with family on Sunday, but though initially surprised the 32-year-old has become used to the process in his seven years at Vicarage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United appoint first-ever director of data science in latest recruitment shake-up

Manchester United have appointed their first-ever director of data science to work across the club's football operations, including recruitment.Dominic Jordan, a data scientist with a background in geospatial analytics, will assist players and staff in delivering success on the pitch using data, the Old Trafford club said.Geospatial analytics adds elements such as timing and location to traditional types of data to build more detailed analysis.Jordan, a Cambridge graduate, previously led a team of 30 data scientists, engineers and analysts at the Manchester-based online retailer N Brown Group,Prior to that role, Jordan worked at a US-based firm in population movement analytics,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paddy McNair looking forward to the ‘madness’ of his 50th Northern Ireland cap

Paddy McNair called it “madness” that he is on the verge of winning his 50th cap for Northern Ireland The Middlesbrough man seems certain to start against Switzerland in Geneva on Saturday, and tradition suggests he will do so as captain as he reaches the milestone six and a half years after his debut came in a friendly defeat to Scotland.“Everyone always says how quickly your career passes by and it definitely does,” McNair said.“I’ve been in the squad for seven years so it’s madness.“I remember my first cap really well. I’m only 26 so I feel like my best...
SPORTS
AFP

Saudi consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on Thursday despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. The English top-flight said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi Arabian government would not control the club. "The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media," the Premier League said in a statement. "Following the completion of the Premier League's owners' and directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sporting Director#Canaries#Fa Youth Cup#The Premier League#Championship
chatsports.com

Manchester United ramp up use of analytics by hiring first director of data science who will 'assist with transfers' and 'study patterns of play'

Manchester United have appointed their first director of data science as they aim to ramp up the use of analytics to aid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United, who continue to back Solskjaer amid a turbulent start to the season, have moved to take Dominic Jordan from local online retailer N Brown Group, whose brands include Jacamo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tammy Abraham: ‘When Jose Mourinho speaks, you listen – I made the right decision to leave Chelsea’

Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

From Joynt’s ‘voluntary tackle’ to Burrow’s 50m try – five great Grand Finals

The Super League Grand Final will return to Old Trafford on Saturday when St Helens take on Catalans Dragons Catalans will be playing in their first Grand Final, while St Helens are aiming to win the title for a third consecutive year and become champions for an eighth time.Here, the PA news agency look at five memorable Grand Finals from the past.2002: St Helens  19-18 BradfordIn front of a crowd of 61,000, the 2002 Grand Final saw St Helens come out victorious over Bradford in a clash between the two powerhouses of English rugby league of that era. The sides...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Andorra vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games. Gareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of matches next month should they still need points to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
WORLD
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy