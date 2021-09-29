CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenůfa, Royal Opera, review: edgy, evocative new staging that will surely become a classic

By Nicholas Kenyon
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathartic, deeply moving, tragic yet ultimately hopeful, Janáček’s Jenůfa is one of the most powerful operas of the early 20th century. First performed in Brno in 1904, It took a long time to reach wide acceptance, and it was only in 1986 that the Royal Opera first mounted the opera with its original Czech text, in a dim production by Yuri Lyubimov. Now it has done the work full justice: this new staging by Claus Guth will surely become a classic.

