Jenůfa, Royal Opera, review: edgy, evocative new staging that will surely become a classic

I have only seen the first episode, but the thoroughness and artistry of Ken Burns’ documentaries is on display here, for sure. And what a fascinating subject he has chosen—what a gifted, outrageous, charismatic and just plain gorgeous (as he would be sure to tell anyone) character Ali was in his youth. His childhood in 1940s Louisville, his discovery of boxing, his fierce and relentless journey to be the boxing champ which he did achieve in the 1960s—all of this is meticulously brought to the screen through snapshots and home movies, contemporaneous articles and filmed interviews, discussions with relatives and friends, and the fine perspective by “New Yorker” editor and writer David Remnick. Also thoroughly documented are the various movements among that generation’s Black Americans and their attempts to deal with their role in society: either among or apart from the white America that had treated them so very badly. Ali was a divisive figure, and the fact that he was allowed to mouth off constantly without getting attacked, even murdered—a Black man who spoke his mind freely!—is a miracle. This first episode ends on triumph, but there are portents of the coming injustice, downfall and comeback ahead. I intend to watch them all.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO