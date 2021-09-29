The best lunch deals at Michelin-starred restaurants

There are few culinary accolades as iconic as the Michelin star. A spot in the prestigious red book (or, in its modern iteration, on its online list) is a mark of rarefied quality – and, love it or loathe it, the annual big reveal of which restaurants have gained (or lost) stars carves out the culinary landscape for the year to come. At restaurants with one, two or three shiny stars, the Michelin judges attest, customers can expect food and hospitality that’s a cut above the rest.