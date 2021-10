ForMotiv’s Behavioral Intelligence Platform is Trusted by Fortune 500s to Analyze Digital Behavior, Improve Customer Experience, and Ultimately Reduce Risk and Fraud. ForMotiv, the leader in digital behavioral data capture and predictive analytics solutions used by Fortune 500 insurance carriers and financial institutions carriers globally, today announced its $6M Seed+ funding led by Vestigo Ventures with participation from Plug & Play Ventures, DreamIt Ventures, and other investors. This funding round comes off the heels of an explosive year for ForMotiv as the company experienced 500 percent ARR growth in 2021 (638 percent compound ARR from 2019-2021), tripled its customer base, and doubled its headcount. The new funding will be utilized to hire senior roles across tech, product, and sales in anticipation of ForMotiv’s projected 700 percent growth by end of year.

