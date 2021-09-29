Giants news, 9/29: Phil Simms, Eli Manning’s double bird, Golden Tate, more

“In the case of the New York Giants, you’ve got Joe Judge, who I like, and saw the Giants improving last year as each game progresses. This year, you come into the season, we’ve got to look at Dave Gettleman because we’re looking at the pieces around Daniel Jones, we want to crucify him, he hasn’t been playing that bad over the last couple of weeks. He’s been slinging the football, we know (Kenny) Golladay can ball, we know what Saquon Barkley can do. But some how, some way, the New York Giants, who have only one playoff appearance since 2011 or whatever, you’ve got a situation right now where it’s Gotham, it’s the mecca, it’s New York City, even though they’re playing across the swamp in East Rutherford, New Jersey and somehow, some way, you can’t win damn football games!