Fumio Kishida, Japan’s former foreign minister and head of the LDP policy research council, won his party’s leadership election and yesterday Japan’s parliament voted him in as prime minister of Japan. His Cabinet was announced, and a majority of them – 13 out of 20 - are new to governing Japan. In his press conference after the Diet vote, Japan’s prime minister promised to listen as much as to speak and to introduce a “new Japanese form of capitalism” that would address the needs of Japanese households.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO