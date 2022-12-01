Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin — episodes, how to watch and everything we know about the Peacock original

The Pitch Perfect universe is expanding beyond the trio of films that were released in the 2010s to a brand new TV show on Peacock , Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin .

Pitch Perfect was released in 2012 and is centered in the world of collegiate a cappella, specifically focusing on the Barden Bellas as they attempt to become a team and win a national singing competition; sequels came out in 2015 and 2017. The original movies starred Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Ben Platt, Adam Devine, Hailee Steinfeld, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee and Alexis Knapp.

As the films were made by Universal Pictures, the IP has a natural fit at Peacock , which is owned by NBCUniversal. The Pitch Perfect TV show joins other Peacock original series already on the service or in development that include Rutherford Falls , Saved by the Bell , A Friend of the Family and Bel-Air .

Get aca-pumped for the new Pitch Perfect TV show by reading everything you need to know below.

How to watch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

All six episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin are now available to stream exclusively on Peacock. You must be a Peacock Premium subscriber in order to watch the show, though you can be signed up for either the ad-supported or ad-free version of the streaming service.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin plot

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin , as the title indicates, focuses on Pitch Perfect alum Adam Devine's character Bumper Allen. Originally the arrogant leader of the Bellas' main rivals the Treblemakers, Bumper became a love interest to Rebel Wilson’s Fat Amy in the sequels.

Here is the official synopsis for the show:

"In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect , Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. "

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episodes

Here are the synopses for all of the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episodes:

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episode 1, "Backpfeifengesicht"

"When Bumper Allen gets a chance to pursue his dreams of becoming a pop star, he abandons his life working as a security guard and moves to Berlin."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episode 2, "Torschlusspanik"

"Bumper does damage control at Pretzel Fest; Pieter confronts an old flame; Heidi convinces Thea to work with Bumper."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episode 3, "Verschlimmbessern"

"Bumper tries to reconcile with Heidi; Pieter books Bumper on a radio show; Thea pushes Heidi out of her comfort zone; Gisela takes the stage again."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episode 4, "Streicheleinheit"

"Bumper meets with a famous music video director; Pieter and Thea revisit their past; Heidi must make a big decision; Gisela releases a new single and video."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episode 5, "Mutterseelenallein"

"Bumper's feelings for Heidi evolve; Pieter preps Bumper for Unity Day; Thea and Heidi come together to support Bumper after he receives bad news."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin episode 6, "Lebensabschnittspartner"

"Bumper's future in the music industry is at stake; Thea and Pieter devise a plan to save Bumper's career; Bumper and Gisela take the stage at Unity Day."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin cast

Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Image credit: Peacock)

Returning to reprise his role as Bumper Allen is Adam Devine. In addition to Pitch Perfect , Devine is known for his roles in Workaholics , Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates and The Righteous Gemstones .

Another Pitch Perfect alum has returned for the series in Flula Borg. Borg plays Piëter Krämer, who first appeared in Pitch Perfect 2 . Previously a member of the a capella group Das Sound Machine, Piëter is now a discredited music manager who signs Bumper Allen after one of his songs becomes a hit in Germany. Borg's credits also include The Suicide Squad and Trolls: World Tour .

Additional cast members include Jameela Jamil ( The Good Place ), as Giesla, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star who is Piëter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival on the show; Sarah Hyland ( Modern Family ) plays Heidi, who is the assistant to Piëter and Bumper but who also has her own dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter; and Lera Abova ( Anna ) as Piëter's sister, a prominent DJ and music producer in Berlin.

Who are the Pitch Perfect creatives?

Megan Amram has been tapped to write the Pitch Perfect TV show, with her official titles being executive producer and showrunner. Amram’s previous credits include The Good Place and Parks and Recreation .

Returning to this expansion of the Pitch Perfect franchise are the original films team of producers, including Elizabeth Banks, Max Handleman, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer, all of whom will serve as executive producers.

Banks, in addition to producing and starring in the films, also directed the two sequels.

Directors for the series are going to be Todd Strauss-Schulson (episodes 1 & 2), Richie Keen (episodes 3, 4 and 6) and Maureen Bharoocha (episode 5).

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin trailer

Get ready to sing along to Bumper in Berlin with the official trailer for the Peacock original series, which highlights the rivalry that is set to take place between Devine's Bumper and Jamil's opposing singer: