Gas shortage in UK

Antelope Valley Press
 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Long lines are snaking down streets across the UK as drivers struggle to fill up their cars, causing widespread traffic misery and worries over whether the emergency services can do their work. The British army has been put on standby to help out. And the government is...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

UK card spending recovers to 100% of pre-pandemic level

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spending on payment cards in Britain last week rose to 100% of its pre-pandemic level of February 2020, up from 95% a week earlier, data showed on Thursday. Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics showed output-per-hour worked, a measure of productivity in the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

On 20 September, the US government announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from sometime in November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for all foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.On 4 October,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Insulate Britain protestors block traffic and emergency services on M25 and major London roundabout

Protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked a junction of the M25 motorway and a major road in central London, sparking fury among motorists as emergency services vehicles were obstructed.The climate activists said about 40 demonstrators are sitting on the road at junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, and on the A501 at Old Street roundabout.The group was set up with the ambition of improving the quality of UK homes - something they say is “fundamental to achiev[ing] the British Government’s climate change, fuel poverty and water reduction targets”.The protests have provoked much furore social media after images...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gas price spike will add £29bn to UK electricity bills next year, analysis finds

UK households and businesses will pay almost three times as much for electricity next year compared to government forecasts made just months ago, putting huge strain on household budgets and the wider economic recovery, according to new analysis.The UK’s total spend on electricity will rise by £29bn to £47.5bn due to a massive spike in gas prices, the energy think tank Ember calculated. Ember said the figures underline how important it is to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.Its report, shared exclusively with The Independent, used forward prices for electricity through 2022 to calculate that electricity will cost...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK eases travel restrictions further by slashing 'red list'

The British government said Thursday that it is to relax travel rules further next week, a move that will open up many long-distance holiday destinations to travelers for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and half ago.As well as dramatically whittling down the number of places from which travelers will be required to quarantine in a hotel, the government said it would recognize the vaccination programs of dozens more countries.In its most dramatic move, it said it will be lifting the hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals to England from 47 countries, including South...
TRAVEL
Mercury News

UK gas shortages ease, but situation worsens around London

The move to deploy the British Army to deliver gas only went part-way to reassuring motorists as the supply crisis gripping the U.K. extends into a second week. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent filling stations, said there’s been “a distinct improvement” for the country as a whole, but conditions are still poor in many regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Tesla TikToker Trolls Gas Cars During UK Shortage, Angering Some

The UK is currently experiencing a devastating gas shortage, leading to lines at the pump and vehicles running out of fuel, leaving drivers stranded. During this shortage, citizens have ramped up their internet searches of electric vehicles to find another way around. In the midst of the chaos, one Tik...
WORLD
Lake Geneva Regional News

UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of British gas stations ran dry Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

France accused of stealing almost five million AstraZeneca doses from UK

France has been accused of stealing five million coronavirus vaccine doses destined for the UK.President Emmanuel Macron allegedly worked with EU chiefs to divert the large batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs to his country earlier this year.The vaccines were expected to arrive in the UK but were instead redirected from Holland at the eleventh hour, according to The Sun.The newspaper quoted senior government sources as saying the “outrageous” move could have cost lives if not for the UK’s successful rollout of the Pfizer jab.AstraZeneca boss Ruud Dobber had announced publicly on 22 March that a vaccine batch was expected to arrive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Red list update: 47 countries to be removed in dramatic travel reshuffle

A total of 47 countries are set to be removed from the UK’s red list for travel in the latest government update, including South Africa – leaving just seven destinations subject to Britain’s quarantine rules.The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that dozens of destinations, including Argentina, Chile, Thailand and Mexico, would be bumped up to the “rest of world” list, allowing vaccinated arrivals from those countries to bypass quarantine.Follow all the latest travel news - live.It’s great news for holidaymakers, and for people with families in those countries, who previously faced mandatory – and expensive – hotel quarantine packages.The seven...
TRAVEL

