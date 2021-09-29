CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan: 'My young sister will be forced to marry a Taliban fighter'

Cover picture for the articleA man who escaped Afghanistan to study at a UK university says the Taliban has been threatening his family. The man, who the BBC is not naming, says he has had messages saying his sister - who is under 13 - will be taken and married to a Taliban fighter.

Washington Post

A flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. Pakistan and the United States have been trading accusations about who’s responsible for the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. Yet as they bicker, both countries are ignoring one important consequence of the Taliban takeover: the coming boom in Afghanistan’s narcotic trade, which presents a major threat to global health. In the next few years, a flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism.
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
The Independent

Deporting asylum seekers back to Afghanistan presents no ‘real risk of harm’, says new Home Office guidance

Deporting asylum seekers back to Afghanistan presents “no real risk of harm”, according to new Home Office guidance that could pave the way for some to be sent back to the Taliban-controlled country.Updated guidance states that, in order to be granted protection in the UK, Afghan asylum seekers must be able to show that there are “specific reasons over and above simply being a civilian for being affected by the indiscriminate violence”. It comes only weeks after Britain staged a huge military operation to rescue thousands from Kabul as the country fell under the control of militants.Campaigners said it...
The Independent

Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons

The Afghan man was attending a conference in California as part of his job for a U.S.-government funded project in Afghanistan when the Taliban sent a written death threat to his home, forcing him to make a heart-wrenching decision: He would not return to his wife and two young sons and instead would seek asylum and try to bring them to the United States.Two years later, Mohammad said he regrets leaving them, and wished he had never worked for the U.S. government given the price he has paid. As Mohammad tried to get visas for his family, his wife...
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
Rebel Yell

Taliban attack IS fighters in Kabul |

Islamabad (AP) – Hours after an attack on a memorial service in the Afghan capital Kabul, units of Taliban Islamist militants attacked fighters from the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. Taliban member Muhammad Jalal wrote on Twitter Monday evening that terrorists in a so-called IS Khorasan sleeper cell – as...
Observer

The Taliban Is Reportedly Seeking Afghanistan’s Bactrian Treasure

New reports indicate that the Taliban’s leaders are actively searching for a cache of “Bactrian Treasure,” a series of largely gold artifacts which were discovered at a site called Tillya Tepe in northern Afghanistan in 1978. Although the Bactrian treasure was reportedly last put on display in Afghanistan’s presidential palace in February 2021, its present location is unknown. Additionally, since the Taliban successfully usurped the existing Afghanistan government and assumed control of the country, many questions have arisen regarding the future of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, museums and other antiquities that communicate narratives essential to the country’s national identity.
Telegraph

Executions and hand amputations will resume in Afghanistan, says Taliban

The Taliban will resume extreme punishments including executions and hand amputations, a founding member and former head of the religious police has said. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, now head of prisons, dismissed international outrage over the Taliban's notorious executions during its 1990s regime, which often took place in front of large crowds.
batonrougenews.net

Afghanistan: Taliban drive Hazara farmers out of their land

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 25 (ANI): Farmers of the Hazara community living in central Afghanistan are being forced by the Taliban to leave their lands as Pashtun landlords seek to seize their crops and storehouses. The development is a part of the Taliban's crackdown on the Hazara community, The Nation reported.
IBTimes

India Warns On Afghanistan As Pakistan Appeals To Work With Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. Modi's address came after India upbraided Islamabad both in Washington and at the...
The Guardian

Mismatch of mindsets: why the Taliban won in Afghanistan

Some years ago, in Afghanistan, the anthropologist Scott Atran asked a Taliban fighter what it would take to stop the fighting, because families on both sides were crying. The fighter replied: “Leave our country and the crying will stop.”. The crying may not have stopped, but the Taliban have taken...
AFP

Taliban fighters hit the fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms

"This is Afghanistan!" a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at a fairground in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colourful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group -- ranging in age from 18 to 52 -- is relaxing at a small amusement park next to Qarghah Reservoir on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, where families and children normally ride the Ferris Wheel and carousel.
One Green Planet

Religious Minorities in Afghanistan Fear for Their Lives Under the Taliban

Religious minorities in Afghanistan are now under serious threat as many fear for their lives under Taliban rule. Before the US pulled its troops out, Afghanistan was already ranked as second on the annual report of countries where Christians face persecution. Now, under Taliban rule, Christians and other religious minorities are under serious threat.
New York Post

Hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave country descend on Kabul passport office

Hundreds of Afghans desperately hoping to leave their war-torn country descended on the passport office in Kabul Wednesday — a day after the Taliban announced they would resume issuing travel documents. The crush of people was so great that Taliban security men beat back some people in the crowd to...
WSPA 7News

Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the […]
Fox News

Trump blasts Milley as 'weak sister' on Afghanistan

Former President Trump sounded off on Gen. Mark Milley after learning of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's phone calls to his Chinese counterpart in which he said he would give a warning if Trump were planning a military strike. Trump said in an interview with KTTH's "The...
