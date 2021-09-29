Tyson Michael Geoffray, age 39 of Carlyle, died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Tyson was born in Breese on September 8, 1982, and graduated from Carlyle High School in 2001. He was frequently seen stocking the shelves at Carlyle Walmart, where he was known as the “Bunny Bread Guy.” When Tyson wasn’t working, he was probably pursuing his passion: demolition derby cars. He loved working on cars, talking about cars, and running in demolition derbies. Tyson made many lifelong friends through the sport he loved. He lived an entertaining and full life, most often with a smile. Tyson never let his limitations in life slow him down.