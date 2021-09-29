CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Klang, Feb. 22, 1959 — Sept. 23, 2021

Cover picture for the articleDavid Malone Klang, 62, of Columbia passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 after courageously battling a long-term illness. In loving memory, we celebrate David’s spirit, dedication and devotion to family and to all. David was a true friend, remarkable son, cherished brother, cousin and uncle. He will be remembered for his positive outlook, steadfast companionship and love of family. He was a forever Missouri Tigers fan and enjoyed golf, fishing, gardening, traveling and music.

