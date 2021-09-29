Community conversation about Oracles of Iowa City mural project is Saturday

A public conversation about the Oracles of Iowa City mural project will be held on Saturday and all are invited. The Oracles of Iowa City is a mural project coordinated by The Center for Afrofuturist Studies at Public Space One in partnership with well-established artists Antoine Williams and Donté K. Hayes. The project is funded by the City of Iowa City and the University of Iowa Office of the Vice President of Research. The project aims to provide paid opportunities for BIPOC artists and foster public conversation and action toward racial justice in Iowa City and beyond.