In was 43 years ago Sunday (October 3rd, 1978) that Paul McCartney assembled Rockestra — the largest group of rock legends to record together up to that date. The cream of the rock elite joined Wings to record two tracks for their upcoming Back To The Egg album that day at London's Abbey Road Studios for the instrumental “Rockestra Theme” and “So Glad To See You Here.” Rockestra consisted of the Who's Pete Townshend and Kenney Jones, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Procol Harum's Gary Brooker, the Faces' Ronnie Lane, the Attractions' Bruce Thomas, and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and John Bonham, among others.

