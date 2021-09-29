CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soul-Searching on ‘The Conners,’ ‘Wonder Years’ Good Grief, ‘Nova’ Stirs the Pot on Cannabis, Another ‘Riverdale’ Musical

Jason Alexander guests on The Conners as Pastor Phil, who counsels Darlene in a time of spiritual crisis. ABC’s reimagined The Wonder Years follows up its strong pilot with a terrific episode in which young Dean’s heartbreak is mistaken for grief. PBS’ science series Nova tackles “The Cannabis Question.” The CW’s Riverdale takes its annual dip into musical theater by borrowing from the Pulitzer-winning Next to Normal.

Nova
Jason Alexander
